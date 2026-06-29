Als Mistral AI seine nächste strategische Wette suchte, landete Europas wertvollstes KI-Start-up nicht im Silicon Valley, sondern in Linz. Dort sitzt Emmi AI, ein junges Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der industriellen KI-Forschung, das Modelle für Engineering, Simulation und Produktion entwickelt. Laut Emmi soll die Übernahme Mistrals KI-Plattform mit Physik- und Engineering-Modellen verbinden; Linz wird damit zu einem offiziellen Mistral-Standort.

Lesetipp: Siemens-Manager: „Wir brauchen Industrial AI - keine Halluzinationen am Shopfloor“

Auf den ersten Blick klingt das unspektakulär. Mistral wurde bekannt mit großen Sprachmodellen, mit Europas Antwort auf ChatGPT, mit Software, die Texte schreibt, Code erzeugt und Informationen verarbeitet. Emmi dagegen berechnet Luftströmungen, Wärmeübertragung, Materialverhalten und industrielle Prozesse. Kurz gesagt: Mistral kaufte keinen weiteren Chatbot. Mistral kaufte, zugespitzt formuliert, einen digitalen Windkanal.