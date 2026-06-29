Europas Antwort auf ChatGPT : Mistral AI: Europas KI-Wette verlässt das Chatfenster — und landet in Linz

29.06.2026
Lesezeit: ca. 6 Minuten
Mistral AI gilt als Europas große Antwort auf ChatGPT. Doch die nächste Wette des KI-Start-ups führt nicht ins Silicon Valley, sondern nach Linz: Mit Emmi AI kauft Mistral Know-how für Simulation, Engineering und industrielle KI. Warum der Deal zeigt, wo Europas echte KI-Chance liegen könnte — und warum Werkhallen, Rechenzentren und Maschinenbau jetzt wichtiger werden als Chatfenster.

Inhalt

linz, austria, city, architecture, skyline, cityscape, riverside, church, travel, twilight, sky, outdoor, exterior, town, travel destination, tourism, downtown, dusk, urban, europe, sunset, tower, european union, colorful, famous, hotel, landmark, landscape, buildings, roof, old town, historical, river, danube, bridge

Linz wird durch die Übernahme von Emmi AI zu einem offiziellen Standort von Mistral AI — und rückt damit in Europas Industrie-KI-Landschaft.

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Erstveröffentlichung
29.06.2026
Letzte Aktualisierung
29.06.2026
Michael Vaccaro