Europas Antwort auf ChatGPT : Mistral AI: Europas KI-Wette verlässt das Chatfenster — und landet in Linz
Inhalt
- ChatGPT war erst der Anfang: Die nächste KI-Welle beginnt in der Industrie
- ASML, Mistral AI und DeepMind: Europas KI-Markt verschiebt sich
- Siemens, Isomorphic Labs und Mistral AI: KI wird zum Industriewerkzeug
- NVIDIA, Siemens und die Industrial AI Cloud: Europa baut die Rechner für Industrie-KI
- AI Factory Austria: Warum Linz Teil von Europas KI-Infrastruktur wird
- Wayve, CuspAI, Northvolt: Europas KI-Wette hat eine gefährliche Fallhöhe
- Europas KI-Chance liegt nicht im Chatfenster, sondern in Maschinenbau und Produktion
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